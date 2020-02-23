COLUMBUS, Ohio - After an embarrassing performance against Iowa, staying competitive with a Top 10 team like No. 7 Maryland would have made for a good afternoon for Ohio State.

The Buckeyes took things a step further and not only kept up with the Terrapins, but beat them outright to make it a 79-72 final.

With just four games remaining in the regular season, Sunday's game was a positive development for Ohio State as they look to avoid playing on the first day of the Big Ten Tournament.

While there will be plenty of time to celebrate the Buckeyes' fourth Top 10 win of the season, the focus shifts to what happened late in the first half to Kyle Young.

With less than five minutes remaining in the first half, Young went up for an offensive rebound and came down on the football of a Maryland player, rolling up his right ankle in the process.

It took Young a few moments to get off the court, and when he did it required assistance from trainers as he couldn't stand to bear weight on his right leg. After making his way over to the bench, Young was able to walk gingerly back to the locker room.

"As what it's been described to me right now is a high-ankle sprain," head coach Chris Holtmann said. "He's still in the process of getting it looked at and worked on."