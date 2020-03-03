COLUMBUS, Ohio – Football schedules of the future are starting to fill out more for the Buckeyes as they are filling slots around some of their marquee games.

It was announced on Tuesday morning that Ohio State has added home dates with Connecticut in the 2025 season and Ball State in the 2026 seasons.

UConn announced that the game with Ohio State will have a $1.95 million guarantee as a one-game series with no return date to be played. FBSchedules.com is reporting that the 2026 date with Ball State will come with a $1.9-million guarantee.

This will be the first time that Ohio State will play either UConn or Ball State.

In the 2025 season, Ohio State will open the year on August 30th hosting the Texas Longhorns and will have a non-conference game with Washington two weeks later on the 13th of September. The game against the Connecticut Huskies won’t take place until October when the two teams meet on the 18th at Ohio Stadium.

In 2026, the Buckeyes will open things up against Ball State on the 5th of September before heading to Austin (Texas) to have a return date with the Texas Longhorns. Ohio State’s non-conference schedule is slated to wrap up the following week against the Eagles of Boston College.

The Buckeyes still have two games to fill for the 2024 season with only a game against Washington on the schedule with a September 14th date in Seattle on the schedule. After those two slots are filled, Ohio State’s schedules appear to be set until the 2027 when the Buckeyes have a road date at Boston College on the schedule for an unknown date. Ohio State also has a series with Georgia on the schedule for the 2030 and 2031 schedules.