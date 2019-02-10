BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Assembly Hall has not treated the Buckeyes well through the years but don't tell that to C.J. Jackson. The senior guard hit the game-winning shot last year in double-overtime for the Buckeyes and then hit the game-tying three-pointer and then set up Andre Wesson's game-winning dunk as Ohio State (16-7, 6-6) get out of town with a 55-52 win over Indiana (13-11, 4-9). "It was a fight to the finish and in some ways, we were fortunate," Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann said. "I give our kids a lot of credit but obviously you feel a lot different if Romeo's ball that went in-and-out, goes in. Your feelings' different but I still think I would have been proud of our team in a lot of ways, even if that three did go in. We will hopefully learn from this and appreciate the fact that's it's hard to win on the road." Andre led the Buckeyes with 15 points while little brother Kaleb had 10 points and was joined by Jackson's 10 points for the victorious Buckeyes. Romeo Langford had 15 points for Indiana in a losing effort. "It is an unbelievable environment and you dream of playing in places like this," Jackson said. "My teammates believe in me and my coaches believe in me and I just want to give my team what we needed and given times. It just happened to go the right way the past couple of times here." Nobody is going to claim that this game was the most pleasing to the eyes with Ohio State shooting 38.5-percent from the field, a few points higher than Indiana's 34.8-percent, but Ohio State came up big when it needed to, even if the Buckeyes squandered several leads along the way and just could not seem to get enough separation to keep the Hoosiers down for the count until the clock reached zero.

CJ Jackson has played well at Indiana Associated Press

The Buckeyes held a nine-point lead at the 6:27 mark after Andre Wesson hit a three-pointer to extend the lead. But credit to the home team, they did not give up. Indiana would go on a 9-0 run with three three-pointers, two by Langford and one by Devonte Green to tie the game up at the 47-all mark at 4:54 to go in the game. Indiana would have its only lead of the game with less than two minutes to go as Green would hit another big three-pointer to put IU up 52-49, late in the shot clock. That is when the Buckeyes needed a senior to step up and Jackson would do that hitting a deep three late in the shot clock as well to drop a dagger to tie it up at 52-all at the 1:11 point. "They threw in a deep one late in the clock, and honestly ours was a bit of a prayer," Holtmann said. "How many times has he done that in his career? I mean he did that last game where it was a step through. He really has shown the ability to make those shots and make those plays. That might have been the biggest if not the second biggest of the game because It's a three-point game and we were struggling to score." The Hoosiers would have a couple of chances, but first Rob Phinisee would be blocked by Kaleb Wesson with 46 seconds to go and then Andre Wesson would steal the ball from Juwan Morgan after the Hoosiers had corralled the offensive rebound. The Buckeyes would take their final timeout with just 34 seconds to go and that would set up Andre Wesson to drive in for an emphatic dunk to put the Buckeyes up by two. "We were looking for the slip but we saw that they were hedging pretty much the whole game, so we knew that the slip would be open and it worked," Andre Wesson said of his dunk. "Kaleb his ability to shoot the ball and drag his defender out and the paint was wide open and (Andre) had a pretty good finish," Jackson added. Archie Miller's team would have a final look but no timeouts and Lanfgord would end up taking an ill-advised three-pointer to try and go for the win and the prayer would go unanswered. Luther Muhammad would hit one of two free throws to get it to a three-point lead and Green would yank up a three-point attempt that would not fall as time expired. The Hoosiers were dismal from distance going 6-20, three of those coming in that one 9-0 streak.