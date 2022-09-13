COLUMBUS -- Ohio State seemingly took two steps forward and one back on Saturday.

Turns out all three Buckeyes are moving ahead with an eye on full-go status by the weekend for a matchup with Toledo.

Superstar wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is on track to return to the lineup for the Buckeyes on Saturday in the Horseshoe. And he'll potentially be joined by Julian Fleming for the junior's season debut, and breakout defensive tackle Mike Hall dodged an injury scare after leaving the win over Arkansas State with an apparent left shoulder injury.

Smith-Njigba is the headliner, of course. And after testing his hamstring out before kickoff in Ohio Stadium last week, he'll have a chance to get some rust off against Toledo before Big Ten action opens against Wisconsin.

"He's further along this week," Ohio State coach Ryan Day said on Tuesday at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. "We're going to expect him to play this week."

Day confirmed the same status for Fleming, who has dealt with an apparent hip injury suffered in practice leading up to the season opener.

And the Buckeyes also don't believe Hall will miss any time, confirming an optimistic post-game prognosis with evaluations over the last couple days that will allow him to continue his red-hot start in the trenches.