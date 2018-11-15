Ohio State guard C.J. Jackson struggled for most of the night but waited until one of the most crucial moments to finally get on the board when he hit a huge three-pointer to give the Buckeyes a 62-60 lead late and start off Ohio State's (3-0) 13-0 run to end the game for a 69-60 win over Creighton (2-1).

Keyshawn Woods led the Buckeyes with 19 points, Duane Washington had 12 points and Kaleb Wesson had nine points. Jackson would end the night with six points on a night where he struggled both from the floor and at the point with five turnovers.

Ty-Shon Alexander led the Blue Jays with 16 points but spent most of the first half on the bench with foul trouble. Davion Mintz had 12 points as well for Creighton.

The Buckeyes would start the game off ice cold, 1-7 from the field but kept Creighton in its sights, even falling down eight points early when Creighton started off on a 10-2 run.

Ohio State would answer that with a 14-2 run of its own that would culminate with an Andre Wesson three-pointer to get the lead to 19-14 for the visiting Buckeyes.

Creighton would cut the lead to two after a pair of Jacob Epperson free throws would cut the score to 23-21. The Buckeyes would answer however with a 14-4 run to end the half and take a 12-point lead to the locker room as Woods would lead the Buckeyes with 15 points in the first frame.

This young Buckeyes team knew that Creighton would have at least one more run in this game, in fact the Blue Jays had two.

Ohio State would weather the first run in the second half when Luther Muhammad would end a little 6-2 run to start the half. Ohio State would erase that and get the lead back to 12 points on another Andre Wesson three-pointer, 46-34.

This is where Creighton would finally start getting shots to fall however and the young Buckeyes got blitzed on a quick 8-0 run to get the lead back down to four points before Woods would snap it with a bucket of his own to make it 48-42.

Alexander would finally heat up and would drain a three-pointer to make it 48-all just inside the 10-minute mark in the game, capping off a 14-2 run in total for the Blue Jays.

Even with all that, the Buckeyes held tough to hold on to the lead and would not surrender it until a Martin Krampelj tip-in would give the home team their first lead since the first half, 55-54. Mintz would extend the lead to three on the following possession and the Buckeyes had to dig deep to keep this game from slipping away.

Kaleb Wesson only saw 21 minutes of action in this gamer as Chris Holtmann had to go with a smaller lineup to better match up with Creighton and what they were trying to do on the floor.

Creighton would see the lead go to four points, the largest lead it would hold in the second half on a Mitch Ballock three-pointer, 60-56.

It would have been easy to understand if a young team would fade at this point but Holtmann's team has already proven that there is just something about this squad and they were not going to be denied.

Washington would hit a three-pointer of his own to cut the lead to just one point and then after Krampelj missed the front-end of a one-and-one, the Buckeyes would capitalize when Jackson picked the right moment for his first points of the game.

Creighton tried everything possible to get back into the game, but the Buckeyes were not missing, and the Blue Jays could not find the bottom of the net the rest of the way.

The Buckeyes now have two solid road wins in the first three games of the season, two wins that will look good in March when the committee starts to look at the tournament resumes of teams.

Ohio State comes home on Sunday to take on South Carolina State at 2pm (BTN Plus) as the team gets ready to play three games in six days, all at home.