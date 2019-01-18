COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Trailing Maryland by seven points at the start of half two, Ohio State opened on a 6-0 run to slice the advantage back to 45-44. All the fans re-upped the noise, Maryland called a timeout and the Buckeyes were seizing back momentum.

Until Maryland sophomore guard Darrell Morsell stood alone for three.

It seemed every time Ohio State found some footing Friday night, a Terrapin escaped the defensive presence and knocked down a triple. The Buckeyes (12-5, 2-4 Big Ten) were kept at arm’s length and fell to No. 19 Maryland (16-3, 7-1) 75-61 for a fourth straight loss. Redshirt senior guard C.J. Jackson led the team in scoring with 15 points. Junior guard Anthony Cowan finished with 20 for Maryland.

"We were obviously trapping [Maryland sophomore forward] Bruno [Fernando] there, they got some threes off of our trapping," Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann said. "He did a really good job passing out of it."

Maryland finished 11/19 behind the arc.

While on the whole turnover numbers improved for Ohio State, it gave the ball away seven times in the second half.

Maryland jumped out to an early advantage, leading 12-8 at the first media timeout. Morsell knocked through a pair of baskets for the Terrapins to take the early advantage.

Out of the first media timeout, both teams traded blows from beyond the arc in a jostle for position. Ohio State got a pair from Washington and junior guard Andre Wesson, Maryland from freshmen guards Serrel Smith Jr. and Aaron Wiggins.

A final make by Terrapin freshman guard Eric Ayala put Maryland ahead 21-20 with 9:21 left in the half.

After another even exchange involving a pair of put-backs by Buckeye sophomore forward Kyle Young, Maryland became the first team to build an advantage with some substance. Freshman forward Jalen Smith knocked down a triple, a Buckeye turnover led to a dunk and Fernando dusted off three points the old-fashioned lead to make it 38-30 at the 4:41 mark of the first half.

"We were kind of just going through the motions, we weren't really guarding with a purpose," Jackson said. "When you give a good team like that a rhythm, they're going to make wide open shots.

Washington cut the lead back to four before the half, at least until Maryland got yet another three from Wiggins. Ohio State trailed 45-38 at the break, allowing the Terrapins to shoot 63% from the field.

The Morsell three that ended the 6-0 Buckeye run to start half two opened a 10-0 run the other way. By the time Andre Wesson hit a jumper to conclude it, the Buckeyes were behind 55-46 with 13:45 remaining.

The deficit came back to six after threes by Wesson and Washington, but Cowan hit another Terrapin three and two quick Ohio State turnovers led to transition buckets. The lead held 66-56 at the 8:06 mark.

"We missed some open shots and we took some quick ones," Holtmann said.

It proved decisive.

Ohio State now holds four straight losses, all in Big Ten play. With Purdue and road trips to Nebraska and Michigan on the horizon, there's a lot of work this team needs to do to avoid an extension of that streak.

"We just kind of stay the course, and we'll work extremely hard as coaches to see what we can do to try to put our guys in better position," Holtmann said.