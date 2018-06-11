The Big Ten announced the matchups for the 2018 ACC/Big Ten Women's Basketball Challenge coming up in late November. The defending Big Ten regular season and tournament champion Buckeyes will host North Carolina on November 29th at Value City Arena.

It will be a new-look Ohio State team with much of the 2017-18 core gone including WNBA rookies Kelsey Mitchell and Stephanie Mavunga along with Linnae Harper, Asia Doss and Alex Hart.

Ohio State has not fared well in the challenge with a dismal 2-9 record in the previous 11 seasons but the Big Ten can't really claim to be successful either with an 0-8-3 record. Ohio State's .182 winning percentage is tied for worst out of all Big Ten teams (Purdue is 2-9 as well).

Last season Ohio State fell to Duke in Durham (N.C.) 69-60. Ohio State's last win in the B1G/ACC Challenge came in 2011 with a 78-75 win over Florida State in overtime.





2018 ACC/Big Ten Women’s Basketball Challenge

Wednesday, Nov. 28

Illinois at Clemson

Indiana at Wake Forest

Virginia at Michigan State

Rutgers at Virginia Tech

Duke at Wisconsin





Thursday, Nov. 29

Iowa at Notre Dame

Georgia Tech at Maryland

Michigan at NC State

Syracuse at Minnesota

Nebraska at Louisville

Pittsburgh at Northwestern

North Carolina at Ohio State

Penn State at Florida State

Miami at Purdue