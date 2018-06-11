Buckeyes draw UNC in B1G/ACC Challenge
The Big Ten announced the matchups for the 2018 ACC/Big Ten Women's Basketball Challenge coming up in late November. The defending Big Ten regular season and tournament champion Buckeyes will host North Carolina on November 29th at Value City Arena.
It will be a new-look Ohio State team with much of the 2017-18 core gone including WNBA rookies Kelsey Mitchell and Stephanie Mavunga along with Linnae Harper, Asia Doss and Alex Hart.
Ohio State has not fared well in the challenge with a dismal 2-9 record in the previous 11 seasons but the Big Ten can't really claim to be successful either with an 0-8-3 record. Ohio State's .182 winning percentage is tied for worst out of all Big Ten teams (Purdue is 2-9 as well).
Last season Ohio State fell to Duke in Durham (N.C.) 69-60. Ohio State's last win in the B1G/ACC Challenge came in 2011 with a 78-75 win over Florida State in overtime.
2018 ACC/Big Ten Women’s Basketball Challenge
Wednesday, Nov. 28
Illinois at Clemson
Indiana at Wake Forest
Virginia at Michigan State
Rutgers at Virginia Tech
Duke at Wisconsin
Thursday, Nov. 29
Iowa at Notre Dame
Georgia Tech at Maryland
Michigan at NC State
Syracuse at Minnesota
Nebraska at Louisville
Pittsburgh at Northwestern
North Carolina at Ohio State
Penn State at Florida State
Miami at Purdue