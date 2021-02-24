BuckeyeGrove - Buckeyes defense 'everything' Holtmann thinking about in final 3-game test

“It’s consuming me right now," Holtmann said. "It’s everything I think about because that’s our biggest area of growth and improvement we need to have. Knowing where we’re at and some of our overall deficiencies, we might not have the potential to be a top-20 defense like we have in the past, but we can be better."

During Sunday's 92-87 loss to No. 3 Michigan, the Wolverines' 53.4% field goal percentage is the highest-allowed in any Buckeyes game this season. According to head coach Chris Holtmann , improving Ohio State's defense is everything he's thinking about.

Beginning with No. 4 Ohio State's 73-65 win at Maryland on Feb. 8, opponent field-goal percentage has slowly increased, and the Buckeyes allowed 80 points in back-to-back games for the first time this season in that span.

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Through their last four games, there's been one trend that's steadily increased and given the Buckeyes reason to work a bit harder.

Entering the final three-game stretch against a team Holtmann has not defeated on the road and two top-11-or-better ballclubs, the Buckeyes most-pressing challenge is tightening their defense.

Ohio State's adjusted defensive efficiency is at 97.9 points per 100 possessions, which ranks 86th, the lowest of any of the top 29 teams according to KenPom.

Holtmann said he knew defense would be a challenge coming into the season, and he and his coaching staff must put their players in better positions to right the ship.

"We’ve got to take more ownership in improving that area," Holtmann said. "I'm anxious to see."

Holtmann said high-level length at the rim was one of two factors that have contributed to the Buckeyes' defensive woes of late. Wolverines freshman center Hunter Dickinson was a prime example as he scored 16 of his 22 points in the second half of Sunday's game in addition to leading his team with nine rebounds.

INJURY UPDATE: Kyle Young out of Thursday's Michigan State matchup with concussion

Players who've seen a hike in minutes this season has also been a factor, according to Holtmann. There's nothing like replicating game experience.

"We were going to be playing some guys that, defensively, have some individual work to do," Holtmann said. "I knew it was going to be very much a work in progress."

ALSO: Rare feat on the table for Buckeyes in Michigan State rematch

Perhaps some of what's missing defensively has translated into more offensive production, but despite a team-leading 15.9 points per game from sophomore forward E.J. Liddell and 15.6 a contest from junior forward Duane Washington Jr., the Buckeyes still want to see a more buttoned-up defensive effort.

“We just can’t give up 92 points again,” Liddell said. “We had to execute and get stops. That’s just not how it went.”

Holtmann also said while he didn't think the Buckeyes would have trouble scoring, he didn't anticipate the offensive success that currently pits Ohio State with the fourth-best offense in the Big Ten at 78.5 points per game.

Even a high-powered offense capable of scoring nearly 80 points each game isn't guaranteed to win, however, which showed last time out. With a new-look Michigan State team awaiting on Thursday, Ohio State won't have much margin for error when implementing new defensive schemes.

“I think these final couple weeks, honestly, are going to test us," Holtmann said. "I think it’s going to test our togetherness, maturity. I welcome it, I think it’s good.

"There’s also part of me as a coach that wants to embrace it and knows it can help us if we handle it the right way."