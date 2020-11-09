BuckeyeGrove - Buckeyes debut at No. 23 in AP Poll

The Ohio State basketball team finished the 2019-20 season at No. 19 in the AP Top 25 Poll, and it hasn't fallen very far in the first rankings of the upcoming year.

The Buckeyes debuted at No. 23 in the AP Poll on Monday, which marks the second-straight season Ohio State will begin the year ranked. In the four seasons prior, Ohio State did not make the cut in the preseason poll.

Ohio State is one of seven Big Ten teams ranked in the top 25, with Iowa being the top-ranked program in the conference at No. 5.

After the Hawkeyes, both Wisconsin and Illinois made the top 10, with the Badgers and Fighting Illini debuting at No. 7 and No. 8, respectively.

Ending last season at No. 9, Tom Izzo and the Michigan State Spartans will begin at No. 13, and below Ohio State, Michigan and Rutgers round out the Big Ten's placements in the poll at No. 24 and No. 25.

Head coach Chris Holtmann's Buckeyes ran the gamut a season ago in regards to the AP Poll, starting at No. 18 and climbing as high as No. 2 in late December before falling out of the rankings completely a month later.

Ohio State is scheduled to begin the new season on Dec. 2 with a matchup against Morehead State, but needless to say, scheduling remains somewhat fluid due to COVID-19 circumstances.

This past week, the team opted out of the Crossover Classic tournament in South Dakota, which was slated to begin Nov. 25, due to high virus positivity rates in the state.