BuckeyeGrove - Buckeyes' dearth of size remains major concern following loss to Minnesota

Ohio State’s lack of size has been clear since the beginning of the season.

E.J. Liddell and Kyle Young bring plenty of energy and athleticism to the Buckeyes’ starting frontcourt, but no consistent member of Chris Holtmann’s rotation tops 6-foot-8.

Of the nine Big Ten schools ranked in the latest edition of the AP Top 25, seven start at least one player standing 6-foot-10 or taller. Michigan State and Ohio State are the only two without such size.

Wisconsin has Micah Potter and Nate Reuvers. Illinois has the massive Kofi Cockburn. Iowa has the country’s leading scorer, Luka Garza.

Most wounding of all to Ohio State on Sunday evening was the presence of Liam Robbins, Minnesota’s very own 7-footer. Robbins posted a season-high 27 points, 14 rebounds, four assists, and five blocks on an efficient night from the field in his team’s 77-60 win.

It was the junior’s first double-double in a Minnesota uniform and clearly his most dominant game of the young Big Ten slate.

“We knew we were a little undersized guarding him," Ohio State junior guard Duane Washington said. "He played a hell of a game. He made some really, really tough shots. Affected the game in a variety of ways-- credit to him.”

The Drake transfer torched any of Holtmann’s pregame strategizing from the jump, posting seven points and five rebounds in the first five minutes of this game en route to 16 first-half points.

Robbins’ style of play isn’t the smoothest or prettiest, but he was largely unstoppable in the majority of his time on the court.