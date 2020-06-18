BuckeyeGrove - Buckeyes & Crimson Tide schedule series for 2027-28

The Buckeyes and the Crimson Tide have never faced one another in either of their home stadiums but that is going to change with both schools announcing a home-and-home series that will take place in the 2027 and 2028 seasons.

Alabama will visit Ohio State in 2027 while Ohio State will make the return trip in 2028. For those who like to get ahead of things, the Ohio State home game will take place September 18th, 2027 and the following year will see a September 9th, 2028 game in Tuscaloosa (Ala.).

These two teams last played in the College Football Playoff semifinals in 2014 at the Sugar Bowl in a game that Ohio State gutted out a 42-35 win and went on to win the inaugural CFP Championship.

Alabama has won the previous three games before that, two bowl games (Citrus, Sugar) and a kickoff classic back in 1986.

“We’d like to thank University of Alabama Director of Athletics Greg Byrne and Senior Deputy Director of Athletics Finus Gaston, who worked so hard with us to get this series scheduled,” Diana Sabau, Ohio State Deputy Director of Athletics, said. “Building a non-conference schedule with tradition-rich programs is important to the competitive excellence of our program and the department, and it is great for our fans. We are excited for both schools and pleased to be able to share in this announcement today with the University of Alabama.”

The same thoughts were echoed from the Alabama side of things as well.

“This series with Ohio State adds another outstanding non-conference opponent to our future football schedules,” said Alabama Director of Athletics Greg Byrne. “We are thrilled at the progress we’ve made in securing such quality home-and-homes that will provide tremendous opportunities for our team and an exciting game day atmosphere for our fans in the coming years.”

The Buckeyes are no stranger to booking high-profile non-conference games and this Alabama series is added to upcoming dates with programs like Notre Dame, Washington, Texas and Georgia.

Ohio State is scheduled to start a two-game series with Oregon this season with a week two date in Eugene (Ore.) but the status of that game appears to be somewhat unsure as no final answers are known at this time about what the college football season may look like for 2020.

Upcoming Power 5 Series

2020 – at Oregon

2021 – Oregon

2022 – Notre Dame

2023 – at Notre Dame

2024 – at Washington

2025 – at Texas

2025 – Washington

2026 – Texas

2027 – Alabama

2028 – at Alabama

2030 – at Georgia

2031 – Georgia