Buckeyes crack final list for top Ohio prospect Rayvon Griffith
Ohio State has taken the next big step in the recruitment of Ohio’s No. 2-ranked prospect.
Rayvon Griffith, a Class of 2023 small forward out of Cincinnati’s Taft High School, has put the Buckeyes on his top five, the junior announced on Sunday night.
Ohio State, Alabama, Cincinnati, Kansas and UCLA are the five schools that cracked Griffith’s list.
The Buckeyes are in the mix backed by getting in on his recruitment early and building a longstanding connection with him.
“Ever since my freshman year, they’ve just been recruiting me tough,” Griffith told Rivals’ Travis Graf. “They’ve done a good job of keeping a relationship with me.”
Griffith, a 6-foot-4, 180-pounder, is ranked as the No. 64 overall player in the 2023 class. He is ranked just behind Africentric (Columbus) small forward Dailyn Swain, Ohio’s top prospect who is ranked No. 59 overall.
Ohio State, which has the nation’s No. 5-ranked signing class in 2022, is also ranked in the top 10 of the 2023 rankings. The Buckeyes currently have commitments from four-star guard George Washington III and center Austin Parks in the 2023 cycle.