BOISE, Idaho – The Buckeyes have fought back from big deficits all season long and it appeared for a few minutes on Saturday night that the Buckeyes would do it once again after spotting Gonzaga a 15-0 run to start the game.

It was not meant to be however as the Buckeyes would see a five-point lead with six minutes left in the game evaporate and eventually lead to a 90-84 loss in the second round of the NCAA Tournament and end the year at 25-9 for Chris Holtmann's Buckeyes.

Slow starts have been nothing new for the Buckeyes this year but this one almost had a sense of being snakebit for Ohio State. Three lay-ups rolled off the rim coupled with three turnovers to start the game.

"I don’t know what the first four or five minutes were all about," Holtmann said after the game. "We missed a lot of layups. Maybe that was nerves. We did not take fault or issue in the shots we were getting or in how we were attacking, we just missed some easy buckets."