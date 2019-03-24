Buckeyes continue to impress Fleming
Ohio State continues to make a big impression on the nation's top wide receiver prospect. Catawissa (Pa.) Southern Columbia star Julian Fleming made it back to Columbus over the weekend to get a closer look at one of his top contenders. Fleming took in Saturday's Student Appreciation Day practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.
"It was real cool letting their biggest supporters come to a practice," said Fleming.
