COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Buckeyes have wrapped up their non-conference portion of the schedule with a convincing 82-64 win over High Point (6-7) on Saturday morning at Value City Arena. Ohio State (12-1) was led in scoring by C.J. Jackson and his 20 points. Kaleb Wesson had 17 points and Luther Muhammad had 15 for the Buckeyes.

Ohio State shot a blistering 71-percent from the field in the second half to open up a one-time 26-point lead before settling on an 18-point margin.

The Buckeyes were not without faults in this game and actually gave up a 16-2 run to High Point as the visiting Panthers would open up a 22-16 lead. Ohio State would answer with a 19-2 run of its own and this game would never be in question after that point.

Andre Wesson missed out on a double-double with 10 points and nine rebounds.

The Buckeyes re-enter Big Ten play on January 5th against the Michigan State Spartans at home for a 12pm game that will be shown on FOX.