The Ohio State coaching staff was back on the road recruiting on Friday and the Buckeyes stopped to check on one of the most promising underclassmen in Ohio in Richfield (Ohio) Revere offensive lineman Ben Christman. The 6-foot-6, 295-pound prospect is becoming one of the Buckeye State's most heavily recruited sophomore prospects in a class that is showing a lot of promise.

"I have three offers right now," Christman told BuckeyeGrove.com over the weekend. "Cincinnati, Pitt, and Toledo. Ohio State, West Virginia, and Northwestern have shown interest."

For Ohio State, it was running backs coach Tony Alford who stopped in to see Christman. Alford recruits Northeast Ohio for the Buckeyes. Ohio State has been recruiting Christman for a little while now and to have the home state school showing early interest has been exciting for the athletic lineman.

"Ohio State is one of the most historic programs in the nation, so to start the process with them is a huge honor," he explained. "They've sent me some mail, and I have some of the staff phone numbers. I visited them in the middle of December and they want me to get back to Columbus for another visit."

Christman's December visit to Ohio State was eye-opening.

"The visit was insane, the tradition and history of Ohio State really caught my eye," he recalled. "The coaching and recruiting staff were really nice to me. I spoke with coach Day and Meyer, Coach Stud unfortunately wasn't there (daughter's graduation). It was a great experience with my family."

An all-Ohio selection, multiple offers, and interest from some big-time programs have all come Christman's way in a very short period of time. But he knows there is still work to be done.

"I would say my footwork on both the pass and run game with my motor and size are my biggest strengths." he explained, when asked to evaluate his game. "I always try to work on my speed and that will be the main thing I want to work on this off-season."



