Ohio State held their biggest recruiting weekend of the year on Saturday, as over 75 prospects were in Ohio Stadium to see the Buckeyes beat Penn State 28-17 and clinch a trip to the Big Ten championship in two weeks.

One of the prospects who watched the Scarlet and Gray get a victory is recent in-state 2021 offer, DT Mike Hall of Streetsboro high school, who spoke with BuckeyeGrove following his visit to Columbus.