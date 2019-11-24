Buckeyes cement themselves at the top for in-state target after visit
2021 DT Michael Hall of Streetsboro (Oh.) talks about his visit to Ohio State on Saturday
Ohio State held their biggest recruiting weekend of the year on Saturday, as over 75 prospects were in Ohio Stadium to see the Buckeyes beat Penn State 28-17 and clinch a trip to the Big Ten championship in two weeks.
One of the prospects who watched the Scarlet and Gray get a victory is recent in-state 2021 offer, DT Mike Hall of Streetsboro high school, who spoke with BuckeyeGrove following his visit to Columbus.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news