COLLEGE PARK, Md. – The basket continued to be unkind to the Buckeyes as they dropped their third-straight game.

Ohio State’s Big Ten woes continued against Maryland, and they would ultimately fall to the Terrapins 67-55. The Buckeyes would finish the game shooting only 31.3 percent from the field, marking the third-straight game in which the Buckeyes failed to shoot above 41 percent.

The game did not come easy to Ohio State. A lack of shot making doomed the Buckeyes, who would hit the same amount of shots as Maryland despite taking 21 more shots. Only Andre Wesson would shoot above 50 percent from the field for the Buckeyes.

Kaleb Wesson and Andre Wesson were able to combine for 29 points, but the rest of the team was unable to follow. None of the Buckeyes were able to put together a complete game, and the second half was only respectable because of the work from the Wesson brothers.

Maryland’s leading scorer would be Anthony Cowan Jr., who would finish the game with 20 points on 4-of-9 shooting. This marked the sixth-straight game in which Cowan was able to score in double digits.

Both teams would struggle to make shots out of the gate, but it was Ohio State that jumped out to an 8-0 lead. It would take over six minutes before Maryland was able to get a shot to fall, and the first bucket would come off a three from Jalen Smith.

After the cold start, the Terrapins would use the three ball and shot blocking to come back with a vengeance. By the time Maryland took a 12-11 advantage over the Buckeyes, the Terrapins had hit three triples and tallied four blocks.

It was turnovers that prevented Maryland from building a bigger lead in the first half, and despite taking 21 shots to Maryland’s 11 shots with 7:35 remaining in the first half, the Buckeyes trailed by two points.

Even with the shot advantage, the barrage of threes proved too much for Ohio State in the first half. Maryland would knock down 7-of-11 threes in the first half to seize an advantage of 28-22 at halftime. The Terrapins came into the game shooting only 30.7 percent from three.

The lone bright spot for the Buckeyes in the first half was the play of D.J. Carton. The freshman, who struggled mightily in his previous two games, was able to tally seven points on 3-of-5 shooting. Carton would also dish out a pair of assists and block a shot in the first half.

In the second half, the Buckeyes struggled to find their footing and failed to mount a comeback. Offense continued to be a struggle for Ohio State in the second half, and the lead would balloon to 53-41 with 7:30 remaining in the contest.

Maryland did cool off from downtown in the second half, and the Terrapins would hit only one three in the final 20 minutes of the game.

With the deficit at nine points with 3:28 remaining in the game, the Buckeyes were unable to spark a final push to salvage the game.

The Buckeyes will take on Indiana on the road Saturday at 12:00 p.m. before returning home. The game will be aired on FOX.