The Buckeyes have already offered a couple of Central Ohio stars in the 2021 class including Pickerington Central wide receiver/defensive back Lorenzo Styles Jr. Styles was back at Ohio State on Saturday as the Buckeyes saw some top underclassmen targets make their way to campus.

"We went to the basketball game, but we really talked about academics a lot," Styles explained. "Academics was our biggest focus of the day. Just how things would be at Ohio State, how everything functions and how things would be as a student."

For Styles, this visit had a bit more of a personal feel than some of the previous game visits he had been on.

"We had a lot more time than like on a game day so we went more in-depth," Styles explained. "We met with some academic advisors and just met with some people about what I would like to major in, which is business."

Things between Styles and the Buckeyes have picked up in general since Ryan Day took the helm. The Buckeyes offered him recently and have let him know that he's a priority.

"They've been really encouraging me and working on developing our relationship," he said. "They just want the top guys from the state of Ohio so they've been working hard to have that on lock down."

Styles says he has been keeping in touch routinely with wide receivers coach Brian Hartline and likes what he sees so far.

"I've been giving him calls (regularly) and we've talked in person like three or four times now," Styles said. "He's a really cool guy. I just like what he tries to teach."

Perhaps the biggest part of this visit for Styles was getting to sit down with Day. The new head coach really connected with the local star and his mother, Laverna.

"We just had a one-on-one today with him," Styles said. "It was me, (Day), and my mom. He was just saying what his values are and they really align with ours. That meant a lot to my mom. It was great just having a little time to talk about what he wants with the program."

Styles has the potential to play on either side of the ball at the next level but has spent more time during his young career as a wide receiver. With that in mind, Ohio State is taking a wait-and-see approach, but right now receiver is looking like his ticket.

"They are really recruiting me as an athlete so it's whatever I pan out to be the best at," he explained. "Right now I feel most comfortable at receiver and they agree with me."

Styles added that he is working on setting up return trips to Michigan and Notre Dame.

