Running back recruiting has been a huge point of emphasis for Ohio State in the 2021 class but with two in the fold already, the Buckeyes are beginning to move the focus to the 2022 class. One of the nation's best in that class is IMG Academy (Fla.) standout Kaytron Allen.

The four-star prospect had a rare breakout sophomore season for IMG and is being recruited by many of the nation's top programs already. Ohio State running backs coach Tony Alford has already taken a major interest in Allen's abilities.

"We always talk," said Allen of his relationship with Ohio State. "Me and the running backs coach, coach Alford."

So far Alford has made a good impression on Allen who is still learning more about the Ohio State program.

"I think coach Alford is a great man," he continued. "He always keeps it real. It seems like he cares about kids and their future. I don't know a lot about Ohio State yet but hopefully this summer I'll (learn more)."

Whether or not Allen is able to visit Ohio State in the near future depends largely upon the NCAA and whether or not visits will open back up this summer. Ohio State has had some success over the years at IMG Academy, landing highly touted defensive back Lejond Cavazos in the 2020 recruiting class and holding a commitment from defensive lineman Tunmise Adeleye in the 2021 cycle.

"Lejond told me a lot about Ohio State," Allen recalled. "He told me that if I go up there on a visit that I would love it."

Allen saw extensive playing time for IMG as a sophomore, rushing for 1,097 yards and 16 touchdowns but he is driven to improve even more this off-season.

"I have to improve on a lot for next season," he said. "I had a good season last year but it wasn’t great, you could never be too good to improve, so I have to take a couple more steps to be great at what I’m doing."

Allen is a powerfully built back that has a little more explosiveness than that build might suggest. There are two great players in the NFL that he likes to pattern his game after.

"I compare my game to Le’Veon Bell and Saquon Barkley," he stated.

Allen holds more than a dozen early offers, including one from the Buckeyes, but says there are no standouts at this point.



