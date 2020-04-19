Just a week ago, super class of 2022 New Orleans (La.) Warren Easton cornerback Jyaire Brown was hoping that his outstanding sophomore season, and the recruiting attention that it has brought him, would lead to communication with Ohio State. The Buckeyes have been a childhood favorite of the four-star cornerback who was born in Cincinnati.

This week, Brown was able to get in touch with Ohio State defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs, giving the two Queen City natives a chance to begin building a relationship. The conversation included a scholarship offer from the Buckeyes.

"I was actually working out," Brown recalled. "My dad called me over and he was texting with my defensive coordinator (at Warren Easton). He told me that my coach was on the phone with Ohio State. He sent me coach Coombs' number and told me to call him in 30 minutes. I called him in exactly 30 minutes."

Brown's affinity for Ohio State growing up and desire to have the Buckeyes be a part of his recruiting process, makes this a potential game-changer for him.

"I was just so excited," he continued. "That's my biggest offer yet. It's really a dream come true. The offer means everything."

Brown and Coombs' first conversation was a success, not only because of the offer but because of the way Coombs talked to the four-star prospect.

"He actually offered my cousin a preferred walk-on when he was at Cincinnati," he said. "So we just started talking about that before he offered me. Coach Coombs is real, man. He's a no BS guy and he keeps it real with you. He told me that he wants the best of the best. He told me they don't just want winners, they want legends."

Brown is supposed to have a visit coming up with family in the Cincinnati area in a couple of weeks. Unfortunately that trip to Cincinnati won't be able to include a visit to Ohio State, but a trip to Columbus is a huge priority once the Dead Period is lifted.

"I'm definitely hoping that I can go on a visit in a month or two," he stated. "My family up there is really happy (about the Ohio State offer). They're going nuts."

LSU, Georgia, Oklahoma, Texas, Texas A&M, and Alabama are among Brown's other offers, making him one of the most heavily recruited cornerback prospects in the 2022 class.