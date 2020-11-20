BuckeyeGrove - Buckeyes' best: Returning stats leaders

We're just a handful of days away from Ohio State basketball's season debut the day before Thanksgiving, and Wednesday's full-season schedule release made the onset of the college hoops season feel all the more real. The Buckeyes, along with every other team in the nation saw their 2019-20 season come to an unceremonious end last spring, as the rise of COVID-19 in the United States claimed most of the Big Ten tournament as well as the NCAA tournament. However, a new horizon is almost upon the college basketball landscape, and with it comes a new-look Buckeye team that will have to adjust to life without Kaleb Wesson for the first time since 2016-17. There was no shortage of statistical categories that Wesson led the Buckeyes in last year, so we're taking a look at which holdovers from 2019-20 are the returning leaders in seven different areas. Check it out down below and let us know who you think will lead Ohio State in each category over in the Horseshoe Lounge.

Scoring – Duane Washington: 11.5 ppg

The Buckeyes return just one double-digit scorer from the 2019-20 season, and it’s junior guard Duane Washington. The second-leading scorer on the team in terms of per-game average a season ago, Washington put up 11.5 per game behind Kaleb Wesson’s team-leading 14 points per game. It’s worth noting that Washington was just fifth in the team in minutes per game though, as the streaky shooter started just 15 of the 28 games he played for the Buckeyes a year ago. That should change this season, as Ohio State’s backcourt will rely heavily on surefire starters CJ Walker and Washington following the transfers of both Luther Muhummad and D.J. Carton in the offseason. It would come as little surprise if Washington took over the reins as Ohio State’s leading scorer this season with as quickly as he can put points on the board, but redshirt junior forward Justice Sueing may have something to say about that as well if he lives up to Chris Holtmann’s high preseason praise.

Rebounds – Kyle Young: 5.8 rpg

Chris Holtmann is expecting big things from the senior forward this season. (USATSI)

Kaleb Wesson came close to doubling the per game rebounding output of any other Buckeye last season, averaging a team-best 9.3 on the year, which leaves senior forward Kyle Young as the returning leading with 5.8. About as hard-nosed and gritty a basketball player as they come, Young is no slouch on the boards, and he’s shown a particular penchant for keeping possessions alive by gobbling up offensive rebounds. While 6.9 of Wesson’s rebounding average came on the defensive end, more than a third of Young’s came on the offensive glass. Young may be at a size disadvantage this season, particularly on defense as the 6-foot-8 forward will be the biggest Buckeye on the floor most of the time this year, but it’s a good bet that his rebounding will increase even more in the absence of Wesson down low at either end.

Assists – CJ Walker: 3.5 apg

Walker finished the 2019-20 campaign on a red-hot tear through Big Ten competition. (USATSI)

Ohio State will be without three of its top four leaders in average assists this season, with the absence of Carton and the Wesson brothers. However, Holtmann still has his top assist man in Walker, the redshirt senior who came on particularly strong down the final stretch last season. Walker was putting up solid numbers at 7.6 points and 3.2 assists through the Buckeyes’ first 25 games, but his finest work came in the final six contests, where those averages jumped to 13.7 and 4.3. Unfortunately, we never got to see just how far Walker was able to extend that run due to the postseason cancellations, but if Walker picks up where he left off to end last season, he’s likely to start earning quite a bit more recognition in the Big Ten.

3-point pct. – Justin Ahrens: .404

Could this be the year Ahrens takes the next step? (USA Today Sports Images)

It may surprise you to hear that among everything else, Kaleb Wesson was also Ohio State’s best 3-point shooter –– at least by percentage –– in the 2019-20 season. The big man shot it at a .425 clip, but Ohio State will return the only other player on the roster that finished the year with a 3-point percentage of 40 or higher. Outside of a couple hot nonconference games, junior forward Justin Ahrens got off to a shaky start last season, due in part to a back injury suffered prior to the start of the season that Holtmann repeatedly cited as a setback in his development. In his first 15 appearances, Ahrens hit just 31 percent of his long-ball attempts –– not an impressive rate for a player that often entered the game specifically for the purpose of hitting 3s. Ahrens came alive in the second half of the year though, logging a couple double-digit scoring performances and shooting 52 percent from 3 in the final 12 games in which he played. Now in year three, Ahrens may see his most minutes this season, and his 3-point shooting could be key for the Buckeye offense if it remains consistent.

FG pct. – Kyle Young: .585

When you take a look at Young’s career field goal percentage, it’s not hard to see why Holtmann wants the senior to take more shots this season. Young has been the Buckeyes’ most efficient shooter the past two years running, even if that has a lot to do with a high-percentage shot selection and relatively low volume of attempts, but the power forward is the lone returner from Ohio State’s 2019-20 roster to have hit 50 percent of his shots last season. Young’s attempts have steadily increased in his three years at Ohio State, but Holtmann came just short of saying he expects him to double his offensive output as a senior this season. That could mean a significant dip in his typically sky-high field goal percentage, especially if his selection includes an uptick in 3-point attempts, as Holtmann recently suggested it would. Expect more offense out of Young this season, and don’t be surprised to see him launch up a 3 or two this year as his game continues to develop.

Blocks – E.J. Liddell: 0.9 bpg

The athletic forward made his fair share of explosive plays protecting the rim last season. (USATSI)

Surprise-surprise, Kaleb Wesson ALSO led the Buckeyes in shot blocking last season. That won’t be the case this year though, and Ohio State has just one other player from the 2019-20 roster that averaged more than 0.5 blocks per game. That player would be E.J. Liddell, the 6-foot-7 sophomore forward who showed all kinds of athleticism for Ohio State as a true freshman, and often on the defensive end with highlight-reel plays as a rim protector. Liddell averaged 0.9 blocks per contest last year, and that was with all of 16 minutes per game. Per 40 minutes, Liddell averaged 2.3 blocks, and with the uptick in playing time he’s sure to see this season, it wouldn’t be shocking to see the Illinois native average somewhere near two per game.

FT pct. – Duane Washington: .833