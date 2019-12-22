PHOENIX – The Buckeyes touched down in Arizona on Sunday afternoon after flying from Ohio (and points beyond for some out-of-state players) in advance of the Fiesta Bowl which is now less than a week away. No other game is being talked about as much as the Fiesta Bowl as it matches up two of the last three undefeated teams nationally with the Buckeyes and Tigers of Clemson. There won't be time for Ohio State to sit around and just get fat and happy on this trip. The team will head right from the airport and to the practice field as there are not that many days left to prepare for this game that has a trip to the College Football Playoff Championship Game on the line for the winner.

"We gave the guys a couple of days off to be home with their families and now it is back to work and looking forward to a great week," Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said during a brief press conference on the tarmac of the airport.

There were no reports of any players not making the trip and the team expects to have a full roster of 106, including walk-ons. Everyone is looking forward to getting back to action after a brief hiatus. "I think we were excited to get back here," Ohio State center Josh Myers said. "We got time to spend with our families, and now it's back to business. I'm excited to stretch after that long plane ride." The Buckeyes will hear plenty about how this trip did not go so well the last time these two teams played with the same stakes on the line. The past is the past and it is now time to write a new chapter. "There's nothing really to say about the last three years," Ohio State defensive lineman DaVon Hamilton said, a member of the team in 2016 when the Buckeyes fell to Clemson in a 31-0 rout. "We're talking about the present now, and that's all we're looking forward to."