Buckeyes arrival at the Fiesta Bowl
PHOENIX – The Buckeyes touched down in Arizona on Sunday afternoon after flying from Ohio (and points beyond for some out-of-state players) in advance of the Fiesta Bowl which is now less than a week away.
No other game is being talked about as much as the Fiesta Bowl as it matches up two of the last three undefeated teams nationally with the Buckeyes and Tigers of Clemson.
There won't be time for Ohio State to sit around and just get fat and happy on this trip. The team will head right from the airport and to the practice field as there are not that many days left to prepare for this game that has a trip to the College Football Playoff Championship Game on the line for the winner.
"We gave the guys a couple of days off to be home with their families and now it is back to work and looking forward to a great week," Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said during a brief press conference on the tarmac of the airport.
There were no reports of any players not making the trip and the team expects to have a full roster of 106, including walk-ons.
Everyone is looking forward to getting back to action after a brief hiatus.
"I think we were excited to get back here," Ohio State center Josh Myers said. "We got time to spend with our families, and now it's back to business. I'm excited to stretch after that long plane ride."
The Buckeyes will hear plenty about how this trip did not go so well the last time these two teams played with the same stakes on the line. The past is the past and it is now time to write a new chapter.
"There's nothing really to say about the last three years," Ohio State defensive lineman DaVon Hamilton said, a member of the team in 2016 when the Buckeyes fell to Clemson in a 31-0 rout. "We're talking about the present now, and that's all we're looking forward to."
A big part of this game will come down to how healthy some key players are with Justin Fields and Shaun Wade being on that list. Ohio State won't release a final status report until the day before the game, but Day did make it seem as if everyone is doing well with this game coming up.
"We're expecting to be at full strength," Day said. "The injury report coming off of last week was excellent. Everybody was practicing. After three more days of rest, we should be at full strength."
We are just starting with our coverage here from Arizona and will have plenty more as things start to pick up as we get closer to the game. Keep it locked in here to BuckeyeGrove.com for full coverage leading up to the big game and beyond.