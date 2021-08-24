Aamil Wagner is in possession of roughly 30 collegiate offers, but the four-star offensive tackle has set his sights on just a few of those options.

Although he's keeping in touch with a couple of other schools, Wagner's primary focus is on Kentucky, Maryland, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Penn State. Wagner took officials to each of these colleges back in June, with the Buckeyes receiving the first visit from him following the end of the dead period.

Communication with Ryan Day's staff has been consistent for almost a year now, but the product of Huber Heights (Ohio) told BuckeyeGrove that it has picked up in recent weeks.

“Things have been going great, actually,” Wagner said. “I think Ohio State has kind of upped their amount of contact they’ve had with me. It was good before because I always talked with Coach Stud every other day or so, but now it’s Coach Day texting me consistently and Coach Stud texting me consistently.