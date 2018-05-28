Ohio State advanced to the semifinals of the Big Ten tournament over the weekend and knocked off Iowa and Michigan before losing to eventual league champion Minnesota.

The Ohio State baseball team is heading to the NCAA Tournament as an at-large team and will take part in the Greenville (N.C.) regional starting on Friday. The Buckeyes (36-22) draw a No. 3 seed and will face off against South Carolina (33-24) on 2pm (ET) on a game that will be aired nationally on ESPN2.

We're In. No. 3 seed Buckeyes face No. 2 seed South Carolina in Greenville Regional at 2 p.m. ET Friday on ESPN2. #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/3gNZxYa5hu

This is Ohio State's first trip to the NCAA Tournament since the 2016 season.

The other half of the bracket will consist of No. 1 seed East Carolina (43-16) and UNC-Wilmington (37-21). It is a double elimination tournament. The winner of the regional will face off against the winner of the Arkansas regional which is being hosted by the No. 5 overall national seed Razorbacks.

Ohio State owns one national championship in baseball from the 1966 season and its last appearance in the College World Series was a year later in 1967. The Buckeyes are going to have to get hot at the right time if they hope to overcome a 50-year-plus drought from making the trip to Omaha (Neb.).