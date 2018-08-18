COLUMBUS, Ohio - Despite all of the news and non-news out there floating around the Ohio State program, life goes on for the football team as they continue to work toward the start of the 2018 season. Acting head coach Ryan Day and his team were out on the field of the WHAC Saturday as fall camp is coming to an end and the start of game week preparations draw closer with the Beavers of Oregon State.

Ohio State only opened a couple of periods up for the local media to witness and document before ushering everyone out in preparation for a scrimmage. so the notes may be a little hard to come by with such limited access but we were there and have some quick observations from what we saw.

Quick Observations from practice