COLUMBUS, Ohio – In one of the biggest matchups of the season, Ohio State was able to take away Wisconsin’s strength in order to shut down an offense that had yet to score below 23 points in 2019.

Jonathan Taylor came into Ohio Stadium as the most statistically impressive running back in the country, but the Ohio State defense was able to limit the sensational junior to his first scoreless game of the season. In fact, with only 83 rushing yards as a team, this was the first time since the Badgers played Michigan on Oct. 1, 2016 that they both were held under 100 yards rushing and didn’t score on the ground.

“Job really well done on that,” Pete Werner said on holding Taylor to 2.6 yards per carry. “We had a great game plan going against this, and we were really confident going into this.”