COLUMBUS, Ohio – The 2018 football schedule has been set for some time now for Ohio State, but things are becoming clearer as several game times were released on Thursday afternoon with less than 100 days until the start of the season.

The season opener will be a 12pm (EDT) kick against Oregon State. That game will be televised on ABC. The Buckeyes and Beavers have met twice before with Ohio State winning both contests. The two teams have not played since 1984, Ohio State won that game 22-14.

Ohio State will host Rutgers in week two of the season and this will be a 3:30pm (EDT) game that will be televised on Big Ten Network. The Buckeyes are 4-0 against the Scarlet Knights and Rutgers is coached by former Ohio State assistant, Chris Ash.

A second league game also has a time announced with the October 6th game against Indiana having a time, or at least two of them. This game also set to take place in Ohio Stadium will either kickoff at 3:30 or 4:00pm (EDT) and no television broadcast partner has been announced at this point.

"The Game" will take place at a familiar time when Michigan comes to Ohio Stadium and the game will be on FOX for the second consecutive year.

These times join Ohio State's game in Dallas against TCU which was already announced to kickoff at 8:00pm (EDT). This game will be shown on ABC Sports.

There is a chance more primetime games could be announced leading up to the start of the season. Any game not announced before the start of the season has to be announced either six or 12 days before kickoff. If any games are to be added to the primetime roster, they will have to be announced 12 or more days in advance.

2018 Ohio State Schedule

Sept. 1 – Oregon State – Noon on ABC (Scarlet & Gray Game)

Sept. 8 – Rutgers – 3:30 p.m. on BTN (Hall of Fame Day)

Sept. 15 – vs. TCU* – 8 p.m. on ABC

Sept. 22 – Tulane (Alumni Band and Faculty/Staff Appreciation Game)

Sept. 29 – at Penn State

Oct. 6 – Indiana – 3:30 or 4 p.m. with TV TBA (Homecoming)

Oct. 13 – Minnesota (Buckeye Club)

Oct. 20 – at Purdue

Oct. 27 – Off

Nov. 3 – Nebraska (Military Appreciation Day)

Nov. 10 – at Michigan State

Nov. 17 – at Maryland

Nov. 24 – Michigan – Noon on FOX (Senior Day)

Dec. 1 – Big Ten Championship Game

*AT&T Stadium; Arlington