BuckeyeGrove - Buckeyes announce new ticketing policies for a potential 2020 season

The Ohio State University is thinking ahead to the 2020 College Football season and on Thursday sent an email out to season ticket holders addressing multiple changes to its ticketing process.

One of the first changes will be a move to mobile-only tickets as well as a chance to seat selection with an adjustment being made to “account for appropriate physical distancing within Ohio Stadium.”

“We are excited to implement digital-only ticketing at our venues and believe it will help us achieve the goal of providing a safe game day experience for everyone,” Ohio State deputy athletic director Diana Sabau said in a release. “Digital ticketing will allow for contactless entry for fans while also providing flexibility to easily manage their tickets. It will also allow us to better respond to the dynamics surrounding COVID-19 and our increased safety precautions.”

If for whatever reason the season does not occur or occurs without fans there are steps in place for fans to either receive a refund for cancelled tickets, receive a credit toward future ticket purchases or the opportunity to donate their payments toward student-athlete scholarships.

Fans will have until Friday to meet a final deadline to renew their season tickets.

Below is more from the copy of a notice sent out to season ticket holders:

Seat Selection Process: A seat selection process for season ticket holders will still take place with the following adjustments:

• Seats selected will only be for one year.

• Seating for the 2020 season will be based on models that account for appropriate physical distancing within Ohio Stadium.

• The timeline for seat selection will be adjusted to allow time for conference, state, and local officials to clarify physical distancing guidelines to provide the safest environment for fans while also maximizing allowable attendance.

• Seat selection windows will be communicated via email at least five business days prior to the first selection window opening, at which time fans will have the opportunity to preview available seats.

• The planned reseating of Ohio Stadium under the 2020 Seat Selection Process will now occur prior to the 2021 season for all eligible accounts.