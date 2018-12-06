The last couple of days have really taken the focus off of the Rose Bowl with the coaching news that will see Urban Meyer on the Ohio State sidelines as head coach for the last time and will then usher in the Ryan Day-era for the Buckeyes. Not to be lost in all of that however is the fact that the Buckeyes have a game against Washington in the Rose Bowl in just 26 games. It will match up the Big Ten and Pac-12 Champions and promises to be one of the marquee games of the entire bowl season, even without the whole subplot of it being Meyer’s final game. Over the next month, we will have time to break down this game from every angle as we get closer and closer to the Granddaddy of Them All. We will have an opportunity to see what makes the Huskies tick on offense and defense, how they got to this point and what they may have in store for the Buckeyes with a month to prepare. We are going to start things off however with looking at the one common opponent the two teams played, the Oregon State Beavers. The Buckeyes opened their season with Ryan Day as the acting head coach against the representative of the Pac-12 and went on to a 77-31 rout. In that rout however, we did see some signs that the Ohio State defense might not be as stout as years past, but more on that later.

Washington on the other hand played the Beavers in the second-to-last week of the regular season and went on to a 42-23 win in Seattle. The Huskies managed to give up more points to Oregon State than their season average in a game before their annual rivalry game against Washington State in the Apple Cup.



9/1/2018 - Oregon State vs. No. 5 Ohio State: Buckeyes 77 Beavers 31

Mike Weber had a huge game with three touchdowns Associated Press

To say it had been a tumultuous offseason would be an understatement as the Buckeyes saw their head coach suspended, had fired their wide receivers coach and were taking a first-time starter into this game. At the end of the day, it would be the defense that would draw the most ire as Ryan Day’s first head coaching stint was largely a success, the wide receivers performed at a high level and Ohio State fans would see the first of many 300-yard passing games from Dwayne Haskins as he did not play the full game and Tate Martell came in for late action once the game had been well decided. Oregon State would only have 392 offensive yards in this game, but it was troubling to see the Beavers have scoring plays of 49, 80 and 78 yards. 207 of the 392 yards would come on three plays and it would end up becoming a reoccurring theme this season as the Buckeyes would surrender long plays from game one (Oregon State) through game 13 (Northwestern). Dwayne Haskins would be an efficient 22-30 for 313 yards and five touchdowns along with an interception as he spread the ball around and no Ohio State receiver would have more than six receptions. Terry McLaurin would have the biggest game in terms of scoring in the throw game with two scores on four receptions for 121 yards while KJ Hill would lead the way with six catches for 82 yards. Mike Weber missed the season opener in 2017 but would answer in 2018 with a monster game of 186 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries. Little did the Buckeyes know that they would only have one more 100-yard rushing game (JK Dobbins vs. TCU) between then and the Nebraska game in November. This was one of the three games where Nick Bosa was able to play for the Buckeyes and he responded with a pair of sacks and two fumble recoveries, one in the Oregon State end zone for a defensive touchdown. Little did the Buckeyes know at that point that they would get less than eight quarters from Bosa for the remainder of the season. While the score was never close after a 7-all tie in the first quarter, the Oregon State Beavers did send up the first warning flare about the Ohio State defense. In the first quarter Conor Blount hit Trevon Bradford for a 49-yard touchdown strike. Fast forward to the second half and just seconds after the Buckeyes scored on a 75-yard connection between Haskins and McLaurin, the Beavers would take it 80-yards on an Artavis Pierce run and just a little more than three minutes later, Pierce would go 78 yards for another score. Pierce would end the game with 168 yards, 158 of them on two plays. The final score was well in Ohio State’s favor with a 42-point win and people were unsure at that point if it was just ‘first-game jitters’ or something larger to deal with. We would learn very soon that this team had some issues that they would struggle to fix, and it had the potential of being a bumpy ride through the year. Nobody would predict how the season would end however.

11/17/2018 - Oregon State vs. No. 18 Washington: Huskies 42 Beavers 23

Washington needed a win to set up an all-important Apple Cup the following week USA Today Sports Images

Little had gone right for the Beavers during this season with only two wins on the schedule, one against Division I-FCS Southern Utah and then a 41-34 overtime win at Colorado. The Beavers have played three quarterbacks this year, Artavis Pierce would only lead the team in rushing one more time as Jermar Jefferson emerged as the leading rusher for this team (Jefferson had eight carries for 47 yards against Ohio State) and by mid-November, the Beavers were really just playing for pride as bowl eligibility had been taken off the table weeks prior. The Huskies on the other hand could not afford to drop another game as they were still up for the Pac-12 North title but had to keep pace with Washington State. It would have been easy to overlook a hapless Oregon State team but league games can always be a tricky endeavor and a stumble against Oregon State would have taken Washington out of the conference race. Washington would enjoy leads of 25 and 26 points in this game at various points before holding on for a 19-point margin of victory. Salvon Ahmed would have two scores on the ground on just nine carries while Myles Gaskin would have 18 rushes for 135 yards and a score. Jake Browning would be an efficient 17-23 throwing the ball for 242 yards and three scores of his own. Oregon State would have to settle for four field goal attempts in this game (making three of them) as the Beavers would account for 363 yards of total offense but would go a paltry 2-14 on third down conversions and see their offense stall. The Huskies would also benefit from Oregon State sloppiness and score 14 points directly off of turnovers. Jake Luton would lead the Beavers with 18-32 passing for 190 yards and a score while Jefferson had 115 yards rushing but was kept out of the end zone. One of the surprising stats in this game is how well the Oregon State defense played in terms of getting into the Washington backfield. The Beavers had three sacks and 13 tackles for loss. It may be a big game of ‘what if’ to talk about if Oregon State was able to hold on to the ball better and not having to settle for field goal tries, but this game certainly could have been a lot closer if a couple of things would have turned out differently. The Huskies did what they needed to do and survived the game and went on to Pullman (Wash.) the following week and beat the Cougars in the snow to win the Pac-12 North and then go on to defeat Utah to win the conference title.

By the numbers

Oregon State was not the same team when it played Ohio State and Washington, just like Washington will not face the same Ohio State team that player Oregon State and vice versa. The numbers will just give an idea of how each team fared against the one common opponent on the schedule. We will let you draw your own conclusions or just conclude that a game in September and a game in November against a 2-10 team really proves nothing.

Offense vs. Oregon State Stat Ohio State (77-31) Washington (42-23) Total Offense 721 503 First Downs 35 22 Passing Yards 346 228 Passing Touchdowns 5 3 Rushing Yards 375 275 Rushing Touchdowns 5 3 Average per Rush 7.1 6.5 Third Down Conversions 12 of 15 5 of 12 Red Zone Percentage 7-8 (7 TD, 0 FG) 5 of 7 (5 TD, 0 FG) Sacks Allowed 0 3 Tackles for Loss Yielded 1 13 Turnovers 2 0 Points off of Turnovers 3 0 Field Goals 0-0 1-1 (39 yards)