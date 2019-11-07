COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Buckeyes and Bulldogs are back on after it was announced on Thursday that a home-and-home series is now on the schedule between the two teams for the 2030 and 2031 seasons with the first game set to take place in Athens (Ga.) and the return date at Ohio Stadium the following year.

The two teams had an agreement in place that was called off in 2012 after the Big Ten and Pac-12 briefly entered a scheduling partnership that never came to fruition after the Big Ten moved to nine conference games. Strangely enough, that series was supposed to match the two teams up in 2020 and 2021. Reports stated that a contract was never in place for that 2020-21 series.

This new series, set to take place 10 years after the first agreement will see Ohio State travel to Sanford Stadium the weekend of September 14th, 2030 with the second date listed for August 30th, 2031.

Ohio State has not shied away from scheduling Power Five foes in the non-conference in the past, even if the 2019 season shows a glaring hole of zero P5 opponents after a home-and-home with TCU was turned into a big single-game payday at AT&T Stadium in Dallas in 2018.

This will be the first time that Ohio State will have a home-and-home with an SEC school since the 1987-88 seasons with a series against LSU.

“This is going to be a terrific series for fans of both programs to look forward to down the road,” Diana Sabau, Ohio State University Deputy Athletics Director, said. “This series is a testament to our commitment to scheduling and playing really good intersectional contests. It’s these kind of games that make for memorable experiences for our student-athletes.”

There has been only one meeting between these two bluebloods of college football, when they met on January 1st, 1993 in the Citrus Bowl. Ohio State ended up on the wrong end of a 21-14 decision in that game.

No announcement has been made about the status of an agreed to series with Boston College that no longer appears on the long range schedule but was supposed to take place in 2026 and 2027 after being moved from 2023 and 2024.

As it stands now, these are the five Power Five series that Ohio State has on the calendar. Of course this is all subject to change, and it usually does.