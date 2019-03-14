CHICAGO – The Buckeyes did not want their season to end on the floor of the United Center on Thursday late morning and scrapped their way to a big 79-75 win over Indiana to advance to the quarterfinals on Friday against No. 1 seeded Michigan State.

It was not without some tense moments at the Buckeyes saw a 20-point lead nearly evaporate as Indiana finally woke up in the final six-plus minutes of the game. But players like CJ Jackson and Keyshawn Woods would not let the Buckeyes go off into the night without a fight.

Now the Buckeyes have the quick turnaround to get ready for the next game. Enjoy the big win with a full round of postgame reaction from a victorious Ohio State team.