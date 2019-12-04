News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-04 16:43:57 -0600') }} football Edit

Buckeyes all over the B1G Offensive teams

J.K. Dobbins did not win the RB of the year award but was still first-team All-B1G.
J.K. Dobbins did not win the RB of the year award but was still first-team All-B1G. (Scott Stuart)
Kevin Noon • BuckeyeGrove
Publisher
@kevin_noon

We saw the defensive teams last night and today was the day for the offense to come out. We already knew that Justin Fields would be there by way of winning the QB of the year and the offensive player of the year awards, but when you put up numbers like the Buckeyes did this year, you know a lot of others will be there in kind.

Running back J.K Dobbins joins Fields on both the media and coach-selected teams while Ohio State entire offensive line got a measure of love based on the voting with Wyatt Davis and Jonah Jackson each getting first-team love from one group of the other, while the rest of the line (Branden Bowen, Thayer Munford and Josh Myers) all made one team or the other as well.

Chris Olave and back-up running back Master Teague were selected third-team by both groups while tight end Luke Farrell made his way on the team with the coaches.

Buckeyes honored with All-B1G (Offense)
First Team Second Team Third Team

QB - Justin Fields

Media/Coaches

OL - Wyatt Davis

Coaches

RB - Master Teague

Media/Coaches

RB - JK Dobbins

Media/Coaches

OL - Branden Bowen

Coaches

WR - Chris Olave

Media/Coaches

OL - Jonah Jackson

Coaches

OL - Thayer Munford

Media/Coaches

OL - Josh Myers

Coaches

OL - Wyatt Davis

Media

OL - Josh Myers

Media

TE - Luke Farrell

Coaches

OL - Jonah Jackson

Media

OL - Branden Bowen

Media
Honorable Mention: KJ Hill
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}