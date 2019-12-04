We saw the defensive teams last night and today was the day for the offense to come out. We already knew that Justin Fields would be there by way of winning the QB of the year and the offensive player of the year awards, but when you put up numbers like the Buckeyes did this year, you know a lot of others will be there in kind.

Running back J.K Dobbins joins Fields on both the media and coach-selected teams while Ohio State entire offensive line got a measure of love based on the voting with Wyatt Davis and Jonah Jackson each getting first-team love from one group of the other, while the rest of the line (Branden Bowen, Thayer Munford and Josh Myers) all made one team or the other as well.

Chris Olave and back-up running back Master Teague were selected third-team by both groups while tight end Luke Farrell made his way on the team with the coaches.