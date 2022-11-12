COLUMBUS -- The depth in the Ohio State backfield didn't get any better.

In fact, the Buckeyes might wind up even thinner by kickoff after yet another injury has popped up at running back.

Co-starter TreVeyon Henderson has again been scratched from the lineup by the program thanks to a foot injury that continues to limit the sophomore. And the Buckeyes are now also monitoring a game-time decision for Chip Trayanum, who was switched over from linebacker to help supply some security for a unit ravaged by injury.

Ohio State will have Miyan Williams and Dallan Hayden fully cleared for action. But the Buckeyes are staring down the possibility of having three other rushers unavailable as they host Indiana on Saturday in the Horseshoe.

"I thought [Chip Trayanum and Dallas Hayden] had decent weeks of practice," Ohio State coach Ryan Day said on Thursday afternoon. "So, you know, we're going to try to play some depth this week around at running back."

That opportunity seems increasingly unlikely for the Buckeyes now with Trayanum dealing with an undisclosed issue, Henderson ruled out, Evan Pryor out for the season after a training-camp injury, walk-on TC Caffey unavailable -- and even Williams just two weeks removed from an injury-shortened outing against Penn State.

Ohio State looked to have more depth than it could even use heading into the season. But that group has been decimated by an onslaught of setbacks, and the Buckeyes are now facing their biggest test yet with a short-handed stable.

The matter could be further complicated if starting right tackle Dawand Jones isn't able to pass a pregame evaluation, as he's also listed on the Status Report provided by the program on Saturday morning. The complete list is available below, making note that Ohio State doesn't disclose injury specifics or possible disciplinary measures.