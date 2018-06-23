College programs have been flocking to the greater St. Louis (Mo.) area in recent years, especially when on the lookout for wide receivers. That will continue in the 2020 class with DeSmet product Jordan Johnson. The 6-foot-2, 182-pound prospect is one of the nation's best receivers in his class and an early Top 50 prospect.

The four-star prospect made his way to Ohio State this weekend and came away impressed with his first visit to Columbus.

"Some things that stuck out to me were the Real Life Wednesday's program," Johnson started. "Also when I was hanging out with some of the players last night. They told me that the coaches are really real with you and if you come to Ohio State you have to be able to work. That's something that I think is great."

Johnson spent some time on his visit with freshman defensive back Cam Brown, a fellow St. Louis native, as well as freshman linebacker Teradja Mitchell. While Ohio State's recent success in recruiting the St. Louis area is something that Johnson has noticed, he says the Buckeyes piqued his interest on his their own merits.

"I've noticed how they've been recruiting a lot in Missouri and I think it's cool," he said. "(Cameron) Brown and (Kam) Babb opened some eyes so I think it's a pretty big deal. But it's not necessarily how the St. Louis guys have been going there (in terms of his interest), Ohio State is Ohio State. I just came down to see everything for myself and see how everything is there and see the coaches."

Ohio State receivers coach Zach Smith has been on the case in this recruitment and the two were able to spend a good amount of time together on the visit. Smith has made a good early impression on Johnson.

"I've mainly been talking to coach Smith," he continued. "He's a cool dude, I really like him. Being around him, I think he's a great coach."

Johnson isn't focused on top schools at this point as there is a lot of information gathering going on about all of the schools that are recruiting him. But he is taking everything in and knows what will help him separate the contenders from the pretenders.

"I'm just looking for a good atmosphere when I'm there," he explained. "How the coaches are, how the coaches interact with their players and with the other coaches. Also what they have to offer me as far as school, classes, and what I want to major in."

As a sophomore, Johnson recorded 650 yards receiving and scored nine touchdowns.

