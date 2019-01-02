Ryan Day's first day as Ohio State's new head football coach has had a bit of news but nothing all that unexpected as he has officially named Mike Yurcich as part of his new coaching staff per a release that was provided by Ohio State Athletic Communications on Wednesday night. Yurcich will be the passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach and is being signed to a two-year deal worth 950-thousand dollars annually.

Yurcich's name had been mentioned here on BuckeyeGrove.com more than a week ago as a potential candidate to join the Ohio State coaching staff and now that news is true with this latest release. Tennessee was another school rumored to be in the running to land Yurcich but the Buckeyes were able to close the deal.

The Euclid (Ohio) native most recently served on the staff at Oklahoma State and was part of Mike Gundy's staff from 2013 through this most recent season.

“I am really excited to announce that Mike is joining the Ohio State staff,” Day said in a release. “Mike is not only an Ohioan coming home, but he is also an extremely talented coach who has enjoyed success throughout his career. His Oklahoma State offenses have been among the most proficient in college football and I look forward to welcoming and introducing Mike and his family to our staff, players and community.”

As the offensive coordinator at Oklahoma State, the Cowboys were No. 10 in both total offense and in passing offense and No. 46 nationally in rushing offense. The Cowboys were also ranked No. 13 nationally in scoring offense.

Day needed to essentially replace himself on the staff as he has been elevated to head coach and Yurcich will fit the bill nicely for the Buckeyes. It is unclear if Kevin Wilson will remain on the staff or not and that decision will be addressed at a later date.

The only other coaching move that had been announced before this was the elevation of Brian Hartline from interim wide receivers coach to a permanent role. It has also been reported on a widescale basis that Larry Johnson will return to his defensive line duties as well.

We will have more on this news as it becomes available.