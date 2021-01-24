BuckeyeGrove - Buckeyes add Wednesday matchup with Penn State to schedule

The Buckeyes will take on Penn State at the Schottenstein Center this Wednesday, according to a team spokesperson, a rescheduling of a game that was originally supposed to take place on Jan. 6 before COVID-19 issues in the Nittany Lion program caused a postponement.

Facing a full week off after a double-digit road win at Wisconsin on Saturday, Ohio State has instead opted to add a game to its upcoming schedule.

No. 15 @OhioStateHoops will play Penn State at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Value City Arena in Columbus in a rescheduled game from Jan. 6. The contest was postponed because of COVID-19 issues within the Penn State program at the time.

Ohio State subsequently shuffled its schedule around to play Purdue this past Tuesday rather than in the upcoming week, which created an extended period with no game action for head coach Chris Holtmann and company.

The Buckeyes went 1-1 with Penn State last season, and are coming off an impressive performance against the the No. 10-ranked Badgers over the weekend –– the highest-ranked opponent Ohio State has faced this season.

After the win, the Buckeyes are sitting at fifth-place in the Big Ten, while Penn State, which has won its last two following a five-game skid, is No. 13 in the conference.