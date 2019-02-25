The Buckeyes have bolstered their offensive line numbers today by way of a graduate transfer in landing Jonah Jackson who was most recently at Rutgers and served as a captain while with the Scarlet Knights. The 6-foot-4, 305-pounder recently made a visit to Ohio State as one of several potential landing spots and gave Ryan Day the good news that he wanted to spend 2019 with the Buckeyes.

Oklahoma and Texas were all among other schools vying for the talented offensive lineman. The Media (Pa.) native could have had a wide choice of destinations before ultimately picking Ohio State. He ended up taking visits to both Ohio State and Oklahoma and reportedly visited Texas as well.

Jackson started in 11 games for Rutgers this past season and has played time both at guard and center, two positions that the Buckeyes are losing starters at. Ohio State lost Michael Jordan to an early NFL departure after this season and lost both guards, Malcolm Pridgeon and Demetrius Knox to graduation.