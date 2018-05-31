COLUMBUS, Ohio – The schedule makers have been putting in some overtime for Ohio State as they carefully craft the non-league portions of the football schedules for the better part of the next decade. It was announced on Thursday that Toledo has been added as a non-conference game for the 2022 season and will join Notre Dame on the Buckeyes' schedule.

It will be a home game for Ohio State and will take place at Ohio Stadium on September 17th, 2022. This helps fill a void left by Ohio State and Texas announcing they were moving their series scheduled for 2022 and 2023 to 2025 and 2026.

The Buckeyes and the Rockets have played three previous times and Ohio State has never lost to its in-state foe from the Glass City. The most recent game took place in 2011 when Ohio State held off a feisty Toledo squad in a 27-22 decision. It was the first time that Toledo had scored against Ohio State with the Buckeyes shutting out the Rockets in both 1998 (49-0, Columbus) and 2009 (38-0, Cleveland).

In the 2011 game, Ohio State trailed 15-7 at the half and saw Toledo tie the game up in the 3rd quarter, 21-all. A Carlos Hyde touchdown late in the 3rd was the difference in the game. Hyde rushed for 76 yards and two touchdowns in the game while Joe Bauserman was 16-30 passing for 189 yards and a touchdown (Jake Stoneburner).

Ohio State recently completed its 2020 and 2021 schedules by adding games with Buffalo (2020) and Akron (2021) to fill out the non-conference portion of those schedules.





Future Ohio State Football Schedules

As of May 31, 2018



2018 Ohio State Schedule

Sept. 1 – Oregon State

Sept. 8 – Rutgers

Sept. 15 – vs. TCU* – 8 p.m. (EDT) on ABC

Sept. 22 – Tulane

Sept. 29 – at Penn State

Oct. 6 – Indiana

Oct. 13 – Minnesota

Oct. 20 – at Purdue

Oct. 27 – Off

Nov. 3 – Nebraska

Nov. 10 – at Michigan State

Nov. 17 – at Maryland

Nov. 24 – Michigan

Dec. 1 – Big Ten Championship Game

*AT&T Stadium; Arlington





2019 Ohio State Schedule

Aug. 31 – Florida Atlantic

Sept. 7 – Cincinnati

Sept. 14 – at Indiana

Sept. 21 – Miami (Ohio)

Sept. 28 – at Nebraska

Oct. 5 – Michigan State

Oct. 12 - Off

Oct. 19 – at Northwestern

Oct. 26 – Wisconsin

Nov. 2 – Off

Nov. 9 – Maryland

Nov. 16 – at Rutgers

Nov. 23 – Penn State

Nov. 30 – at Michigan

Dec. 7 – Big Ten Championship Game





2020 Ohio State Schedule

Sept. 5 – Bowling Green

Sept. 12 – at Oregon

Sept. 19 – Buffalo

Sept. 26 – Rutgers

Oct. 3 – Off

Oct. 10 – Iowa

Oct. 17 – at Michigan State

Oct. 24 – at Penn State

Oct. 31 – Nebraska

Nov. 7 – Indiana

Nov. 14 – at Maryland

Nov. 21 – at Illinois

Nov. 28 – Michigan

Dec. 5 – Big Ten Championship Game





2021 Ohio State Schedule

Sept. 4 – at Minnesota

Sept. 11 – Oregon

Sept. 18 – Tulsa

Sept. 25 – Akron

Oct. 2 – at Nebraska

Oct. 9 – Purdue

Oct. 16 – Off

Oct. 23 – at Rutgers

Oct. 30 – Michigan State

Nov. 6 – at Indiana

Nov. 13 – Maryland

Nov. 20 – Penn State

Nov. 27 – at Michigan

Dec. 4 – Big Ten Championship Game





2022 Ohio State Schedule

Sept. 3 – Notre Dame

Sept. 17 – Toledo





2023 Ohio State Schedule

Sept. 23 – at Notre Dame





2024 Ohio State Schedule

Sept. 7 – at Washington





2025 Ohio State Schedule

Aug. 30 – at Texas

Sept. 13 – Washington





2026 Ohio State Schedule

Sept. 5 – Texas

Sept. 19 – Boston College





2027 Ohio State Football Schedule

Sept. 18 – at Boston College