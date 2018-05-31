Buckeyes add game with Toledo in 2022
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The schedule makers have been putting in some overtime for Ohio State as they carefully craft the non-league portions of the football schedules for the better part of the next decade. It was announced on Thursday that Toledo has been added as a non-conference game for the 2022 season and will join Notre Dame on the Buckeyes' schedule.
It will be a home game for Ohio State and will take place at Ohio Stadium on September 17th, 2022. This helps fill a void left by Ohio State and Texas announcing they were moving their series scheduled for 2022 and 2023 to 2025 and 2026.
The Buckeyes and the Rockets have played three previous times and Ohio State has never lost to its in-state foe from the Glass City. The most recent game took place in 2011 when Ohio State held off a feisty Toledo squad in a 27-22 decision. It was the first time that Toledo had scored against Ohio State with the Buckeyes shutting out the Rockets in both 1998 (49-0, Columbus) and 2009 (38-0, Cleveland).
In the 2011 game, Ohio State trailed 15-7 at the half and saw Toledo tie the game up in the 3rd quarter, 21-all. A Carlos Hyde touchdown late in the 3rd was the difference in the game. Hyde rushed for 76 yards and two touchdowns in the game while Joe Bauserman was 16-30 passing for 189 yards and a touchdown (Jake Stoneburner).
Ohio State recently completed its 2020 and 2021 schedules by adding games with Buffalo (2020) and Akron (2021) to fill out the non-conference portion of those schedules.
Future Ohio State Football Schedules
As of May 31, 2018
2018 Ohio State Schedule
Sept. 1 – Oregon State
Sept. 8 – Rutgers
Sept. 15 – vs. TCU* – 8 p.m. (EDT) on ABC
Sept. 22 – Tulane
Sept. 29 – at Penn State
Oct. 6 – Indiana
Oct. 13 – Minnesota
Oct. 20 – at Purdue
Oct. 27 – Off
Nov. 3 – Nebraska
Nov. 10 – at Michigan State
Nov. 17 – at Maryland
Nov. 24 – Michigan
Dec. 1 – Big Ten Championship Game
*AT&T Stadium; Arlington
2019 Ohio State Schedule
Aug. 31 – Florida Atlantic
Sept. 7 – Cincinnati
Sept. 14 – at Indiana
Sept. 21 – Miami (Ohio)
Sept. 28 – at Nebraska
Oct. 5 – Michigan State
Oct. 12 - Off
Oct. 19 – at Northwestern
Oct. 26 – Wisconsin
Nov. 2 – Off
Nov. 9 – Maryland
Nov. 16 – at Rutgers
Nov. 23 – Penn State
Nov. 30 – at Michigan
Dec. 7 – Big Ten Championship Game
2020 Ohio State Schedule
Sept. 5 – Bowling Green
Sept. 12 – at Oregon
Sept. 19 – Buffalo
Sept. 26 – Rutgers
Oct. 3 – Off
Oct. 10 – Iowa
Oct. 17 – at Michigan State
Oct. 24 – at Penn State
Oct. 31 – Nebraska
Nov. 7 – Indiana
Nov. 14 – at Maryland
Nov. 21 – at Illinois
Nov. 28 – Michigan
Dec. 5 – Big Ten Championship Game
2021 Ohio State Schedule
Sept. 4 – at Minnesota
Sept. 11 – Oregon
Sept. 18 – Tulsa
Sept. 25 – Akron
Oct. 2 – at Nebraska
Oct. 9 – Purdue
Oct. 16 – Off
Oct. 23 – at Rutgers
Oct. 30 – Michigan State
Nov. 6 – at Indiana
Nov. 13 – Maryland
Nov. 20 – Penn State
Nov. 27 – at Michigan
Dec. 4 – Big Ten Championship Game
2022 Ohio State Schedule
Sept. 3 – Notre Dame
Sept. 17 – Toledo
2023 Ohio State Schedule
Sept. 23 – at Notre Dame
2024 Ohio State Schedule
Sept. 7 – at Washington
2025 Ohio State Schedule
Aug. 30 – at Texas
Sept. 13 – Washington
2026 Ohio State Schedule
Sept. 5 – Texas
Sept. 19 – Boston College
2027 Ohio State Football Schedule
Sept. 18 – at Boston College