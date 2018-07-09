The Buckeyes have struck again in the state of Tennessee with the commit of 2019 linebacker Kane Patterson. The four-star linebacker hails from Nashville and plays his high school football at Christ Presbyterian Academy.

Patterson held more than 20 offers before committing to the Buckeyes by way of social media including ones from Auburn, Nebraska, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech and Wisconsin.

The new Ohio State commit was no stranger to visiting Ohio State with three visits under his belt before committing including an overnight unofficial visit in June.

Patterson was recruited by the Buckeyes to play the MIKE position at linebacker and grew close with position coach Bill Davis during the process along with head coach Urban Meyer.

"They keep delivering the message to me of how they can help me not only as a football player but as a person and that really means a lot to me and my family," Patterson said after a June visit.

Patterson left Ohio State in early June but wanted to take a couple of visits before making a decision and after visits to Texas A&M, Alabama and a hopeful visit to Tennessee, the process turned into the decision-making phase.

The decision has been made and the Buckeyes now sit with 14 commits for the class of 2019.