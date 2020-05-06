Buckeyes add Australian punter to 2021 class
Ohio State adds an Australian punter to their 2021 class as Jesse Mirco announces his commitment to the program
With Drue Chrisman set to move on following the 2020 season, it shouldn't be surprising that Ohio State was in the punter market in 2021, but there wasn't all that much chatter about prospects across the nation that the Buckeyes were after at the position.
Maybe that's because the Buckeyes' search wasn't taking place in the United States, but rather Australia, where the program has had success in the past with Cam Johnston. The staff tapped into the "Pro Kick Australia" group once again on Wednesday morning, and now has their punter of the future in Jesse Mirco, who announced his pledge to Ryan Day and the Bucks on Twitter.
Absolutely honoured to announce I have committed and accepted a full scholarship to study and play football for THE Ohio State University in 2021. @OhioStateFB #GoBucks ⭕️🌰 pic.twitter.com/qZP7EzJgXq— Jesse Mirco (@Jesse_Mirco) May 6, 2020
BuckeyeGrove confirmed that the 23-year old Mirco will be on full scholarship as a member of the 2021 class. Formerly an Australian Rules Football player, Mirco was recruited by Matt Barnes, as well as Day, and comes highly recommended from PKA.
Mirco becomes the 18th member of Ohio State's Class of 2021, which ranks as the best in the country per the current Rivals Team Rankings. Stay tuned to BuckeyeGrove.com for more on this commitment.