With Drue Chrisman set to move on following the 2020 season, it shouldn't be surprising that Ohio State was in the punter market in 2021, but there wasn't all that much chatter about prospects across the nation that the Buckeyes were after at the position.

Maybe that's because the Buckeyes' search wasn't taking place in the United States, but rather Australia, where the program has had success in the past with Cam Johnston. The staff tapped into the "Pro Kick Australia" group once again on Wednesday morning, and now has their punter of the future in Jesse Mirco, who announced his pledge to Ryan Day and the Bucks on Twitter.