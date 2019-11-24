You can never have too many elite offensive linemen and the Buckeyes are making Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy left tackle J.C. Latham an early priority in the 2021 recruiting class. Latham was back on campus this weekend for the first time since his spring unofficial visit, and for the first time since the Buckeyes offered him a scholarship back in September.

This visit was a bit different for Latham as it was a chance to check out what a game day at Ohio Stadium is like.

"I loved it," said Latham. "The atmosphere was phenomenal. The fans were really involved (vocally) with the recruits."

Ohio State improved its record on the season to 11-0 in front of Latham and a loaded group of recruiting visitors. It wasn't as easy it has been in previous weeks for the Buckeyes, however, as they saw a 21-0 lead turn into 21-17 in the second half. The four-star prospect liked how the Buckeyes handled things from that point.

"They stuck together through adversity," he explained. "They didn't point fingers and blame (each other) and make excuses. They finished the job as a team."

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day has been personally involved in Latham's recruitment for the Buckeyes and the message from the staff as a whole has been uniform.

"They want me to succeed years after I retire," Latham stated. "They want me to have a plan. They also know that being here, I'd have a big chance of going to the next level because they produce a lot of guys and those guys start (in the NFL)."

Latham is certainly feeling the love from Ohio State so far. The Buckeyes recently made his top 10, but there is a long way to go from being in a top 10 to landing a commitment. Still, Latham has been made to feel like a priority and he has been reciprocating the interest in a big way.

"They want me, they talk to me every day," he shared. "The program is top notch and definitely up there (among) my top interests."



