BuckeyeGrove - BuckeyeGrove preseason top-25

Every time a preseason top-25 is released you have to wonder if it is based on where the team stands now, where people think the team might end up and just how much of a factor the "schedule" has on things. All bets are off right now as the Big Ten and Pac-12 are both going league-only and schedules will come 'at a later date'. The ACC is looking to make an announcement toward the end of the month and then you still need to see what is happening with the SEC and the Big 12. This is all under the assumption that we will have a season and if we do have a season, when that season will be. We had always planned on dropping our own preseason top-25 and then things got to be a little complicated but time waits for no one and without further delay, a panel of four staffers from BuckeyeGrove have convened to come up with a consensus top-25 and take a few swings to defend their choices.

BuckeyeGrove preseason top-25 Rank Team Points 1. Ohio State (3) 99 2. Clemson (1) 97 3. Alabama 92 4. Georgia 86 5. Oklahoma 80 6. Penn State 78 7. Oregon 73 8. LSU 72 9. Florida 68 10. Wisconsin 60 11. Notre Dame 59 12. Auburn 57 13. Oklahoma State 48 14. Texas A&M 47 15. Texas 45 16. Minnesota 43 17. Michigan 40 18. North Carolina 29 19. Utah 22 20. Southern Cal 18 21. Cincinnati 17 22. UCF 16 23. Baylor 11 T24. Arizona State 10 T24. Memphis 10

Defend your ballot

Kevin Noon - Yes, I am the one who voted Clemson No. 1, not going to say if I truly believe that or if it was to try and keep us from having all four people voting Ohio State No. 1 in the poll. Apparently I am more bullish on Penn State than the other voters and less excited by Florida. I just have not seen any reason to buy on that Gators offense as of yet and will wait until they can show me otherwise. I was also shocked to see that I had Michigan ranked higher than anyone else in this poll. The one thing that can be said is we are not basing anything off of schedules because we don't know what they will look like but the Wolverines have proven to me that they will be good for at least 80-percent of their games and only Ohio State and Penn State should be prohibitive favorites in my opinion in a league-only schedule. Sticking with a B1G theme here, I feel that Iowa could be a surprising team out of the B1G West but this is still Wisconsin's division until someone proves otherwise. My sleeper through all of this is North Carolina and as long as Mack Brown does not draw up any horrible two-point plays (looking at the 2019 Clemson game) look for the Tar Heels to be the second team in the ACC though I am not sure if they will have the horses to sneak up on Clemson again but I would love to watch Trevor Lawrence versus Sam Howell more than once this season. Finally, I had Texas 12th and that was probably the pick I had the least faith in. This is not a Tom Herman thing, this is a Sam Ehlinger thing and I just don't feel the UT quarterback "has it".

Griffin Strom - We all know Clemson has gotten the better of the Buckeyes in their past three meetings, including last year's Fiesta Bowl, but I tend to subscribe to the theory that Ohio State should have won that game handily had it gotten a break on any number of close calls and snafus. If there is a concern for me regarding the Buckeyes, it's the amount of talent lost on defense, but for now I'll take Ohio State atop the polls by the skin of its teeth over Clemson to begin the season. Nick Saban and Alabama can't fall only lower than No. 3 for me, despite a setback season in 2019, and I don't see Oklahoma getting back to the College Football Playoff with a first-year starter at quarterback following three straight years in which it was ousted in the semifinal. I see a resurgent season from Florida being likely, although not quite cracking the elite tier, and I have yet to see signs that James Franklin's Penn State team can ascend into one-loss status (something it hasn't done since 2005) which keeps the Nittany Lions at the No. 8 slot in my estimations. I have Wisconsin a couple spots lower than the field here, as I don't see the losses of Jonathan Taylor and Quintez Cephus helping an offense that struggled to score in stretches against top-level competition like Ohio State last season. I like both Michigan and Minnesota ahead of Texas. The Wolverines only lost games to top 13 teams last year while Texas dropped to unranked TCU, unranked Iowa State and Baylor. I like Minnesota again this year in the Big Ten, as Tanner Morgan is probably the second-best quarterback in the conference behind Justin Fields, and still has wide receiver Rashod Bateman at his disposal after the departure of All-Decade wideout Tyler Johnson. I was the only one to include Iowa, which I slotted at No. 21 after finishing No. 15 in the final AP Poll last year. The Hawkeyes lose Nate Stanley and have dealt with offseason turmoil in the program, but returning offensive lineman Alaric Jackson and potential breakout star running back Tyler Goodson could go a long way in helping Iowa turn in another solid year.

Jacob Benge - Ohio State is atop the preseason top-25 and followed by Clemson, both hungry to avenge the ways in which their seasons ended. Defending-champion LSU ranks at No. 6 as it lost nearly every key player on offense, so Ed Orgeron must prove last season was not a fluke. Alabama and Georgia round out the top-four, and the Crimson Tide gains the edge after Mac Jones proved he can take over Nick Saban’s offense with a Citrus Bowl victory over then-No. 14 Michigan and a close 48-45 loss to then-No. 15 Auburn. Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs do not have as much certainty after losing Jake Fromm and D’Andre Swift. Jack Coan remains under center for Wisconsin and sits above Oregon, the team that defeated the Badgers in the Rose Bowl. Oregon lost most of its offensive line and Justin Herbert, who tossed the second-most career passing yards in Ducks history. Tanner Morgan and P.J. Fleck put Minnesota as high as No. 7 last season and enter this season off an Outback Bowl win over then-No. 9 Auburn. The Fighting Irish rely too heavily on Ian Book to pass and rush when necessary, and the loss of Tony Jones Jr. will heighten that conflict. Memphis earns a spot due to Brady White finishing fourth in the nation in passing yards and keeping up with Penn St. in the Cotton Bowl. Arizona St. is a wild card with surprising victories over Michigan St. and Oregon, plus Jayden Daniels’ 17-2 TD-INT ratio and nearly 3,000 passing yards as a freshman.