Let’s face it: the season put together by the Ohio State defense in 2020 did not compare favorably to its 2019 predecessor.

But any group that loses Chase Young, Jeff Okudah and five other starters is going to have problems reloading, even at a blue-chip program like Ohio State.

That’s not to say there weren’t plays, games and individual performances worth recognizing though, and that’s exactly what we’ve set out to do with our end-of-year awards and superlatives.

We began with the offense on Friday, designating the MVP, Freshman of the Year, Most Improved Player, Biggest Surprise, Biggest Letdown and Most Memorable Play.

Today, we tackle those same categories on the defensive side of the ball as we reflect on the season that was.