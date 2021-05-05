With Ohio State's 2022 class close to, or already halfway filled up, we decided it would be best to release another edition of Big Board Breakdown.

Instead of doing a pieces focused on just one position group, however, BuckeyeGrove is grouping some of them together in one massive article.

Read the story below to get the latest on Ohio State's pursuit of offensive targets in the 2022 class. You don't want to miss it as there are some important updates at a couple of key positions for the program, including their running back recruiting.