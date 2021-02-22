When asked to assess Ohio State's needs in the 2022 recruiting cycle, most fans would probably put the wide receiver position towards the bottom of the list.

The Buckeyes have done a stellar job recruiting pass catchers in recent years, with the last cycle being no different. Brian Hartline and the staff signed a trio of Rivals250 wideouts, one of them — Emeka Egbuka — being the top-ranked player at the position on Rivals.

Hartline has enjoyed a lot of success on the trail, and is hoping to continue that momentum in this upcoming class. Ohio State currently has Rivals100 junior Caleb Burton committed, and is sitting in a great spot with another top WR target.

In the story below, BuckeyeGrove examines all of the targets at wide receiver for tOSU, and where things currently stand with them.