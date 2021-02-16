Ohio State is roughly a little less than halfway done recruiting in its 2022 class as the Buckeyes already have 10 non-binding verbal commits, but there is still a lot of work left to be done.

This is especially true when it comes to the trenches, with the offensive line being a major priority for the staff in this cycle. Ryan Day's program only signed a trio of o-linemen in December after previously striking out on multiple top targets.

With Rivals250 prospect Tegra Tshabola in the fold, Ohio State will look to take their OL recruiting up a notch this year. In the story below, BuckeyeGrove examines all of the targets along the o-line for OSU, and where things currently stand with them.