Ohio State has been nothing short of spectacular when it comes to recruiting in the 2022 class, but there are still a few positions they have not been able to have success at, thus far.

The Buckeyes remain in need of a running back, safety, defensive end and a defensive tackle. That last one, however, is one of the most important points of emphasis for the program in this cycle.

The reason for this is that Ohio State has signed just a trio of DTs in the past three classes, with two of those being incoming freshmen. Larry Johnson and the staff have identified this as a position of need, and have offered over a half-dozen junior defensive tackles so far.

In the story below, BuckeyeGrove examines all of the targets at defensive tackle for tOSU, and where things currently stand with each of them.