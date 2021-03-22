With Larry Johnson coaching up the defensive line, Ohio State obviously will be strong contenders for elite defensive ends on a yearly basis.

They're one of, if not the top option, for five-star prospect J.T. Tuimoloau, and are in the mix for some of the most coveted pass rushers in the 2022 class.

While the jury is still out on Tuimoloau, we wanted to take a look at where things stand with some of their junior targets. Overall, the Buckeyes have extended offers to a dozen d-ends in this cycle, but Johnson and Company have yet to land a commitment from any of them.

In the story below, BuckeyeGrove examines all of the targets at defensive end for OSU, and where things currently stand with each of them.