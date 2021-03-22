BuckeyeGrove Big Board Breakdown: 2022 Defensive Ends
With Larry Johnson coaching up the defensive line, Ohio State obviously will be strong contenders for elite defensive ends on a yearly basis.
They're one of, if not the top option, for five-star prospect J.T. Tuimoloau, and are in the mix for some of the most coveted pass rushers in the 2022 class.
While the jury is still out on Tuimoloau, we wanted to take a look at where things stand with some of their junior targets. Overall, the Buckeyes have extended offers to a dozen d-ends in this cycle, but Johnson and Company have yet to land a commitment from any of them.
In the story below, BuckeyeGrove examines all of the targets at defensive end for OSU, and where things currently stand with each of them.
|Commits
|Feeling Good
|Notable Other Offers
|Worth Watching
|
None
|
Caden Curry
|
Marvin Jones Jr.
|
Mykel Williams
|
Either Derrick Moore or Omari Abor
|
Shemar Stewart
|
Wilfredo Aybar
|
Jihaad Campbell
|
Kenyatta Jackson
Trio of top-11 strongside DEs are giving the Buckeyes a close look
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news