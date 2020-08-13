BuckeyeGrove - Buckeye targets react to the Big Ten postponing its football season

On Tuesday, the world of college athletics received the shocking news the Big Ten decided the 2020-2021 fall sports season would be postponed until the spring. While this was always considered a possibility, it came as somewhat of a surprise given the fact that a conference-only schedule was just released last week. A lot of people had something to say about the postponement of this upcoming football season. In the piece below, Joseph Hastings and I share the responses we were given from some of the most prominent Ohio State targets when asked about their reactions to this week's news.



"I mean as a student-athlete with a bunch of love for the game, it sucks to see some of my schools that I have interest in cancel their season. Although at the end of the day they are doing it for what’s better in the long run."

"It’s just crazy to take in because I haven’t gone a year without football and for college to postpone the season it hurts.”

“I was surprised they canceled cause I thought they would continue the season still but I’m a little upset cause I was looking forward to going to the games and to see the campuses.”

"It sucks, I was really looking forward to watching Big 10 football this year."

"I feel that it’s heartbreaking for some. And for others, it’s an opportunity to improve."

“My thoughts on the postponing of the season is it brings questions to me as how will that affect me for 2022. I also feel for the incoming freshman that worked for their freshman season.

"Honestly I’ve been expecting it for a long time now. Now that it’s actually happened it’s just so disappointing. I know all the coaches and players wanted to play and it’s just so saddening."

"Definitely sucks for everybody that wanted to play so many people look forward to watching playing and being apart of college football."



"It's crazy man. I know everyone wants to play. We all want to play but I guess they are putting our health first But I hope seniors get a way to show their talent if they want to go to the league."

"It’s sad but I mean that’s just something that needs to happen I guess. Hopefully, I can still go on visits."